Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 9.89 ($0.12), with a volume of 30,855 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £55.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 500,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($54,374.09).

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

