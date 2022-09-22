Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Motorsport Games to $0.60 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Motorsport Games Price Performance

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -1.58. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 230.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

