MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.73

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.73 and traded as high as C$59.90. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$58.82, with a volume of 14,008 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.94.

MTY Food Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.73.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.3999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

