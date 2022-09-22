Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Navient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Navient by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Navient by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

