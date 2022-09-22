NBC Bancorp (OTC:NCXS) Trading 7.8% Higher

NBC Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NCXS – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

NBC Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

NBC Bancorp Company Profile

NBC Bancorp, Inc, operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Coxsackie that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, young adult accounts, and Christmas club accounts; car/truck loans, boat/motorcycle loans, personal loans, recreational vehicle loans, farm equipment loans, camping and utility trailer loans, mortgages, construction loans, home equity loans, small business loans, commercial new building loans, building rehabilitation loans, and lines of credit; and debit and credit cards.

