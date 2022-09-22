NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $36.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NCR by 11.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 252.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in NCR by 99.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NCR opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.51. NCR has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

