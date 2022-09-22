NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 2,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

