Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Netflix were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 130,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.67.

Netflix Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $236.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

