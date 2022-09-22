Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 131,618 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 131,618 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.50, for a total transaction of 1,118,753.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,601,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 549,116,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39.

On Monday, August 29th, Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock opened at 7.99 on Thursday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 7.59 and a 1 year high of 37.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Getty Images

GETY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.