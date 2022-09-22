NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 21,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 55,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 63.38% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.