NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,950,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

