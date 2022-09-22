NIKE (NKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.11. NIKE has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,028,869,000 after buying an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 296,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,950,000 after buying an additional 186,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 661,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after buying an additional 47,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.