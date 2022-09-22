Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 441,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,666,000 after buying an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $492.87 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.82 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.39 and its 200-day moving average is $464.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

