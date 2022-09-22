ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 295,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in ObsEva by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

