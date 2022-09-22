Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after acquiring an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.08. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

