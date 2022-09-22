Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Adam Hill Buys 8,005 Shares of Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.10 ($5,996.98).
Oncimmune Stock Performance
Shares of ONC opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56.30 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.36).
About Oncimmune
