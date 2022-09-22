Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC) Insider Adam Hill Buys 8,005 Shares of Stock

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating) insider Adam Hill purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.10 ($5,996.98).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

Shares of ONC opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Oncimmune Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 56.30 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.36).

Get Oncimmune alerts:

About Oncimmune

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.