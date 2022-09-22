Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Stock Price Down 5%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 34,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

