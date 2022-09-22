Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Stock Price Down 5%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 34,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 21,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Ontrak Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.98.
About Ontrak
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ontrak (OTRKP)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.