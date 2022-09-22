OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Friday, June 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 75.61% and a negative net margin of 624.26%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OpGen stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of OpGen worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

(Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.