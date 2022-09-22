Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

