Orser Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,307,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 133,277 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.