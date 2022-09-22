Orser Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 7.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,307,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 133,277 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
