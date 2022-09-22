Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

