Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

