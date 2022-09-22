Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) by 246.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,107 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 180.36% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

