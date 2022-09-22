Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $171.12 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.49.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

