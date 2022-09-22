Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Robert East Acquires 2,586 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Robert East acquired 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 487 ($5.88) per share, with a total value of £12,593.82 ($15,217.28).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Up 1.4 %

PAG opened at GBX 496 ($5.99) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.80 ($4.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619 ($7.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 528.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 501.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 635.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

