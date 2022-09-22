PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 29,035 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 819,543 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

