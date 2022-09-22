Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Update

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 16,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BTU opened at $21.39 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.