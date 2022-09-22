Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52).
Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Susan Davy acquired 15 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 983 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($178.17).
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 915.50 ($11.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 974.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,017.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 895 ($10.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Pennon Group
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Featured Stories
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.