Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy acquired 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9,038 ($109.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,536.46 ($1,856.52).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pennon Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Susan Davy acquired 15 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 983 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($178.17).

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 915.50 ($11.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 974.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,017.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18,310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 895 ($10.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,250 ($15.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pennon Group

PNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($13.53) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,153.33 ($13.94).

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.