Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) vs. Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Head-To-Head Review

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.47) -4.98 Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.33 $421.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fresnillo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -26.69% -24.06% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Fresnillo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresnillo 1 5 2 0 2.13

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.25%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Fresnillo.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

