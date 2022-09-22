PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.40

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $20.88. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 297,824 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
