PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.40

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $20.88. PGT Innovations shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 297,824 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Insider Activity

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 84,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

