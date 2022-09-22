Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 9.7 %

FENG opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

