Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PING. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ping Identity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity Stock Performance

Ping Identity stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,956 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 645,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 239.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,977,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,014 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

