PlayAGS (AGS) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PlayAGS to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares PlayAGS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PlayAGS
|-7.66%
|-33.94%
|-1.89%
|PlayAGS Competitors
|-119.14%
|-15.22%
|-10.50%
Volatility and Risk
PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PlayAGS
|$259.70 million
|-$22.57 million
|-10.22
|PlayAGS Competitors
|$1.60 billion
|$104.56 million
|21.75
PlayAGS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
88.9% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PlayAGS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PlayAGS
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|PlayAGS Competitors
|49
|160
|385
|6
|2.58
PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.60%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
PlayAGS beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.
