Pluri (PLUR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) is one of 271 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pluri to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pluri and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Pluri alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluri Competitors 686 3580 10324 152 2.67

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 97.98%. Given Pluri’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pluri has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri N/A -100.63% -55.46% Pluri Competitors -4,225.43% -197.53% -33.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pluri and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.8% of Pluri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluri shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pluri has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $20,000.00 -$49.87 million -0.52 Pluri Competitors $750.04 million $142.05 million 4.34

Pluri’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pluri. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pluri competitors beat Pluri on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Pluri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trials for the muscle recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18 for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as a solution for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.