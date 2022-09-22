Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 1.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77. 1,612,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,060,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSNY. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $38,768,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,403,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

