Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 1.6%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.77. 1,612,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,060,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PSNY. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
