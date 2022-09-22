POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in POSCO by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in POSCO by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $42.37 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

