Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Shares Down 1.5%

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $22.97. Approximately 302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Institutional Trading of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

