ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.65

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 22514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

