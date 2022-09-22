ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

