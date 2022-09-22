ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.86

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.86 and traded as high as $61.16. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 1,454,331 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

