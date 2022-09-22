Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.01

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.01 and traded as high as $24.10. Provident Financial Services shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 281,685 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,783,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,388,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,097,000 after acquiring an additional 89,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,258,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.