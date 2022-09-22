Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.50 and traded as high as $6.53. Psychemedics shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 3,791 shares.

Psychemedics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50.

Psychemedics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Psychemedics

Psychemedics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Psychemedics stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. ( NASDAQ:PMD Get Rating ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of Psychemedics worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

