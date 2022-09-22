Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

