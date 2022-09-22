Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,274 shares of company stock worth $1,446,725. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
