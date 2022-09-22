Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Pulmonx Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $654.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 103.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,740,651.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 66,707 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $24,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

