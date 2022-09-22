PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.