Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Q2 were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Q2 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Q2 stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

