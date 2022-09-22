QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
QuidelOrtho Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
