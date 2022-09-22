QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.09

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.09 and last traded at $77.21, with a volume of 1113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
