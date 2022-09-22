Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

RLGT opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.93.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

