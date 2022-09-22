Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 56.18% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,968 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 615,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 298,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.